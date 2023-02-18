Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expands By 6.3%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Comerica Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,974. Comerica has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.