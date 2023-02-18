Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increases By 8.5%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Comfort Systems USA Price Performance
Shares of FIX traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 279,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,843. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA
In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
