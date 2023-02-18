Short Interest in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Drops By 6.7%

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.05. 285,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,883. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

