Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Declines By 11.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ELTK shares. TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK stock remained flat at $4.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

