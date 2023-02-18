Short Interest in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Drops By 11.0%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

EQRx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,529. EQRx has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

Get EQRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

About EQRx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EQRx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in EQRx during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.