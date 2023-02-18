Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Drops By 14.1%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 26,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.