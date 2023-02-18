Short Interest in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Drops By 7.1%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.