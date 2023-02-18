Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 9.5%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 336,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. 28,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.83.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

