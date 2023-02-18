Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expands By 8.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $761.50. 83,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,090. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $772.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,301,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

