Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Drops By 10.6%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of FSP opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of 273.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.