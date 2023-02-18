Short Interest in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Drops By 12.1%

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 17,300,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 2,064,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

