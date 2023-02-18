Short Interest in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Declines By 14.4%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

FNKO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 350,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

