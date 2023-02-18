Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Declines By 14.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 4.9 %

HTOO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. On average, research analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

