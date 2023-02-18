Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Decreases By 11.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 870,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

