Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rises By 8.0%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $168,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.3% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 283,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 962,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

