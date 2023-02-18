Short Interest in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Rises By 5.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after buying an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 725,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on LC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 2,511,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.