Short Interest in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Drops By 6.2%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.55. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.92.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

