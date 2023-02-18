Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Decreases By 9.9%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AZEK traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 4,347,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

