Short Interest in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Drops By 6.7%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 593,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

GUT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 163,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,020. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.