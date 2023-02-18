SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 13,483 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SI-BONE

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

