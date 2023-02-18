SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 13,483 Shares

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.