SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 13,483 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SI-BONE Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Featured Stories
