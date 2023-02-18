Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $247.41 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $247.41 million and $86.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,586.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00405854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00661908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00554332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00175329 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,336,932,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

