Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $247.41 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $247.41 million and $86.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,586.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00405854 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00092998 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013585 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00661908 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00554332 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00175329 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,336,932,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
