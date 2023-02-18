Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $250.38 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $250.38 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,759.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00091752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00659946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00550958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00173156 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,338,132,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

