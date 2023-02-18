Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after purchasing an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $157.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

