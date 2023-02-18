Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $647,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $262.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.