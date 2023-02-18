Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

