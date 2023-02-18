Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 250,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

