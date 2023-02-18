Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

