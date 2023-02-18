Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $78.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

