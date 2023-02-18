Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 102 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $355.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average is $292.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

