Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,254 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.