Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 132 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

