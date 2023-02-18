Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.