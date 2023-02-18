Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.67. 3,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

