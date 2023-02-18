Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 788,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

