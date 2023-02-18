Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 875,453 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 601.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,453 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,077,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 759,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 336,139 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

