Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.56 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 640,681 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

