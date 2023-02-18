Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.06 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 91,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CSX by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

