Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,371,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,121,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.0 %

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

