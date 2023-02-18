Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,683,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,307,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,018,561 shares of company stock valued at $34,877,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.