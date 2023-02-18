Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.51 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $292.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $627.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group



SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

