Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $177.30 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

