Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.53 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of Snap-on worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

