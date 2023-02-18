Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.35. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

