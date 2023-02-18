Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,935 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,257,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 345,001 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

