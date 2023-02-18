Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $296.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.76. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

