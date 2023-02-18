Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,292 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 33,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,453,000 after acquiring an additional 317,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

