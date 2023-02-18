Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,330 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

