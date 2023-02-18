Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 700 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

