Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.44.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

