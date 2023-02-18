Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.